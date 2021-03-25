Election Commission keeps polls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats on hold after ministry alert

According to sources, the EC had to announce the decision Wednesday since the biennial elections' notification was to be issued the same day. (File)

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to keep in abeyance the schedule of elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala after the Law Ministry pointed out an oversight on the poll panel’s part.

The EC had announced elections to the Rajya Sabha seats currently held by Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress on April 12. All three MPs are retiring on April 21.

Members of the Assembly elect Rajya Sabha members. Elections in Kerala will be held on April 6, and counting will take place on May 2.

Since the new House in Kerala can’t be constituted before May 2, the question of holding elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats does not arise. The Law Ministry is learned to have pointed out this oversight, forcing the EC to put the Rajya Sabha poll schedule in abeyance.

Read | The Election Commission of India was built on public trust

The poll panel issued a press statement announcing its decision without going into why it took the unusual decision. “The commission had announced schedule for biennial election for three seats to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Kerala. Meanwhile, a reference has been received from the Ministry of Law and Justice. Pending examination of the reference, the commission has decided to keep the aforementioned proposed notification and schedule in abeyance till further orders,” it said in a statement.

According to sources, the EC had to announce the decision Wednesday since the biennial elections’ notification was to be issued the same day.