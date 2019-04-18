Election Commission got ‘confused’ by CPM-Congress ploy, deferred Lok Sabha polls in Tripura: BJP

Tripura BJP on Thursday accused CPI (M) and Congress of hatching a conspiracy to foil the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was ‘confused’ by the conspiracy and as a result of which it dismissed Additional Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and deferred elections in East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency from April 18 till April 23 on security grounds.

“CPI(M) and Congress parties are involved in a conspiracy to mar the ongoing Lok Sabha election process. They are detached from public and would never win in a proper election. The Election Commission was confused with their ploy and transferred Additional DG Rajiv Singh and deferred the election,” the BJP leader said in a press conference.

Referring the ECI decision, Nath said that a deep-rooted conspiracy is being hatched by CPI (M) and Congress to mar the Lok Sabha polls. “Our leaders have already met ECI at New Delhi. We have met the CEO in Tripura. But it seems we have failed to convince the Election Commission about the conspiracy so far. Or else why would they transfer Additional DGP Singh?” Nath said.

BJP releases CCTV footage showing Congress President slapping a person

BJP also produced a CCTV footage from Khowai police station in Khowai district, in which state Congress President Pradyot Kishore Debburman is seen slapping a person in a police station.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath accused Pradyot of taking law in his own hands and said the Congress leader has sent out a warning that he would terrorise and attack his political opponents.

“This incident is a message that he (Pradyot) would take law in his own hands. This is completely illegal. If he can slap someone in police custody, he can murder anyone anywhere,” Nath said. He also accused the Congress leader of being anti-tribal.

Reacting to the issue, Pradyot Kishore Debburman said the person who was seen in CCTV footage inside a police station attacked his sister and Congress candidate Prajna Debburman on her way back from a public meeting at Tulashikhar in Khowai district.

“He is a goon. He and many others were trying to attack my sister. Why is BJP trying to protect a goon? Let BJP go a file FIR against me. If they want to put me in jail, let them put me in jail. I will not even seek a bail,” Pradyot said.

About allegations of being anti-tribal, he said: “I don’t need to take a certificate of being tribal or anti-tribal from Ratan Lal Nath”.