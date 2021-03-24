Election Commission full bench visits Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner Arora says ‘observers too under our watch’

Meanwhile, the Commission issued an order on Wednesday keeping West Bengal State Security Advisor, Surajit Kar Purkayastha (Former IPS), in abeyance for the 2021 Assembly Polls. (Twitter @SpokespersonECI)

With the West Bengal Assembly elections to kick off on March 27, a full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited the state for a two-day trip to oversee poll preparations.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said all basic facilities will be provided at polling booths, all polling stations will be on the ground floor, and there will be arrangements for wheelchairs, drinking water, electricity, and ramps for the specially abled.

On Tuesday, the full bench held video conferences with the district administration and the police of all the eight districts of North Bengal, over law and order and poll-preparedness.

Arora said observers appointed at polling booths are also under the Commission’s watch.

“The Commission’s only purpose is essentially to hand-hold the local administration so that more and more people come out to vote in a secure atmosphere with no fear or any kind of coercion,” said Arora at a press conference in Siliguri.

Elaborating on observers, the Chief Election Commissioner said the ECI was informed about the misconduct of a general observer by the Chief Electoral Office on March 22, following which he was removed. After verifying and examining the details of the case, the Commission directed that the general observer be suspended and a chargesheet prepared.

According to the full bench, Special Police observers are likely to be deployed in sensitive areas, which have been identified.

A total of 55 police observers, 209 general and 85 expenditure observers have been appointed for the eight-phase election in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Commission issued an order on Wednesday keeping West Bengal State Security Advisor, Surajit Kar Purkayastha (Former IPS), in abeyance for the 2021 Assembly Polls. Purkayastha was recently summoned by ED in connection with the probe into the Saradha Scam.