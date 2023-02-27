scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Seizures of freebies went up by over 23 times in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar thanked all voters and polling personnel for conducting the elections peacefully.

Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPATs to a strong room after the end of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, at Tura in West Garo Hills District. (PTI)
The Election Commission said on Monday that seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies during the Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura elections went up by over 23 times in comparison to the 2018 polls.

In a statement, the EC said polling in Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday went peacefully. Polling in Tripura was conducted on February 16. The EC said the polls were held  in 59 Assembly constituencies out of the 60 each in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The polling in one seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of a candidate and no poll was required in one seat in Nagaland as it was uncontested.

Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates |Exit Polls 2023 Live Updates: Big majority for BJP+ in Tripura, Nagaland; close fight in Meghalaya

Since the start of the campaign, cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies worth Rs.169.64 crore were seized, up from total seizures of Rs 7.246 crore in 2018. Out of the total, Rs 74.18 crore worth of seizures were made in Meghalaya. Seizures worth Rs 50.02 crore and Rs 45.43. crore were made in Nagaland and Tripura respectively.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar thanked voters and polling personnel for conducting the elections peacefully. Poll officials travelled through mountainous terrain to reach 74 non-motorable polling stations in Meghalaya, he said.

The EC said there was “no re-polling at any of the 5,710 polling stations”. Polling was also held for bypolls in one constituency each in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Votes will be counted on March 2.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 20:45 IST
