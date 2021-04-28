EC makes negative Covid report mandatory for entering counting centres on May 2

In this file image, election officers are seen wearing face masks while counting votes for the Bihar state assembly polls, at a counting centre in Patna, India. (AP Photo/Nov. 10, 2020. )

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday made it mandatory for all contesting candidates and their polling agents to either test negative for COVID-19 or show proof of having received both doses of vaccines to enter the counting centres on May 2.

This instruction is part of the Commission’s detailed COVID19 protocol released Wednesday for the counting day, when the results of the Assembly elections held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry will be declared.

The candidates will have to produce a COVID negative report within 48 hours (either on April 30 or by May 1) before the counting day to access the counting centres. The EC has tasked all District Election Officers to arrange for either RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test for the candidates and their counting agents before the day of counting.

If the candidate or one of her agents is infected, then a replacement will have to be appointed. “No one having any symptom of COVID19-like fever, cold etc. shall be allowed to enter the counting hall,” the EC’s instruction states.

Other steps prescribed for safe counting of votes on May 2 include: