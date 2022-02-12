EC further relaxes curbs on poll campaigning; allows padayatras, 4 more hours of electioneering

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday further relaxed restrictions on physical campaigning for the assembly elections across the five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The poll body allowed political parties and candidates to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm in adherence to Covid-19 norms.

“Political parties/candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by the SDMA, whichever is less. Padyatra with a limited number of persons as per limitations of the SDMA is allowed,” the EC said in a statement.

On Saturday, the EC took a periodic review of the status of Covid-19 in the country and especially in the poll-bound states. As per information received from the Union health secretary, the ground situation of Covid-19 has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country. Moreover, maximum cases are being reported from non-poll going states, the statement added.

The EC noted that poll-going states were contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country.

‘At the all-India level, the number of daily Covid-19 infections has fast receded from around 3.47 lakh on January 21 to just about 50,000 on Saturday. Especially in the poll-going states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, the total number of cases was more than 32,000 at peak on January 22, 2022 but has come down to around 3,000 on February 12,’ the poll body said.

Last week, the Election Commission had reiterated that the ban on physical rallies and roadshows will continue to remain in effect in poll-bound states but granted more relaxations for physical public meetings in indoor halls and outdoor arenas.

“(The) commission took note of substantial reduction in Covid-19 cases in the country as well as in the poll-bound states,” it said in its statement on Saturday.

It said the ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am before.

“Padyatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed. All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate,” it added.