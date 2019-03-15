Election Commission asks states to route all MCC references through screening panels

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) has written to all state governments insisting that proposals meant for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) clearance should only be routed through a special screening committee.

The three-member screening committee, as per the EC’s instructions dated March 10, should have the respective state chief secretary as it head and the secretary or principal secretary of the department to which the proposal relates as its members.

The committee, the EC noted in its letter, is expected to vet all proposals and only forward those to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), which cannot wait till the end of Lok Sabha elections. The CEO will then forward the proposal to the EC.

The above arrangement is routine and is put in place before any election. The instructions are sent before a poll in anticipation of deluge of MCC references from union government and the all states. The EC only wants to look at proposals that demand immediate attention and cannot wait till elections are over.

The MCC prohibits the government from making new decisions, announce financial grants, promise construction of roads or other facilities and make any ad-hoc appointments in government or public undertaking during the time the Code is in force. This provision of the MCC ensures a level-playing field for all candidates contesting elections and doesn’t let the party in power gain politically from government decisions during campaign season.

Hence, all major government decisions and proposals need the EC’s clearance after the MCC kicks. In the past, the Commission has put government decisions on hold, which it felt could influence the electorate. For instance, in 1998 at the time of Lok Sabha elections, the EC did not let some state governments modify the list of the Other Backward Classes as it could have influenced a particular vote bank.