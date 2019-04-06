EC also rolls out special bus: ‘Poll icons’ spread awareness among voters with disabilities

To ensure that no voter is left behind, the Election Commission (EC) is going the extra mile. And on this journey, it is making a special effort for voters with disabilities.

With an aim to create awareness among people with disabilities and to encourage them to cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district administrators have designated several physically challenged people as “poll icons”.

“The district administration has involved poll icons in the awareness campaign to encourage people with disabilities to take part in the election process. Several districts, including Purba Bardhaman and Alipurduar, have already chosen their icons,” said Deputy Electoral Officer Amit Jyoti Bhattacharya.

In Purba Bardhaman district, Trayee Dasgupta and Najmin Khatun have been entrusted with the role of poll icons. Both of them are differently abled with state-level awards in their list of achievements.

“Dasgupta and Khatun are very enthusiastic to take part in the awareness programmes organised by us,” Purba Bardhaman District Magistrate (DM) Anurag Srivastava told The Indian Express.

Dasgupta has orthopaedic impairment with 40 per cent disability and a height of 3.5 feet. For her contribution to the well-being of mentally challenged children, she has received the state-level award from the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare in the category of ‘Best Individual (including professional) for the Cause of Disability’.

“I have been bullied during my childhood. It will be wrong if I say I don’t face any humiliation now, but things are changing. I am proud to be a poll icon. Everyone should vote and take part in the electoral process. I have been actively participating with officials to boost the confidence of people, who are physically challenged like me,” Dasgupta told The Indian Express. She has a masters’ degree in music from the Viswa Bharati University and now works as a music teacher for differently abled children in Purba Bardhaman.

Khatun has 100 per cent hearing and speech impairment. She is a rank holder in the National Games of the Deaf in the long jump event. She is also a state-level winner in the Sports of the Deaf. According to district administration officials, Khatun is a first-time voter and has just appeared for her Class 10 board exams.

This year, the Purba Bardhaman district alone has enrolled nearly 15,000 differently abled voters.

Apart from the poll icons, the district administration has also rolled out a special drive, Samanubhuti, in Purba Bardhaman. Later, it started ‘Samanubhuti Yatra’ to connect with those who are physically challenged.

“Nearly 10 months ago, with an objective to enrol names of all people with disabilities in the voters’ list, we rolled out a bus with a ramp and other facilities, which are disable friendly. The bus moves through different localities connecting with voters. A movie for the deaf and mute is also played inside the bus. We are also actively working with institutions and NGO’s that work closely with differently abled people,” said DM Srivastava.

“It is important for each individual to come out and vote. The administration is putting in efforts to create awareness among the people. Persons with disabilities must also take part in the electoral process, thereby, strengthening our democracy,” said an EC official.