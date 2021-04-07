Election 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to hold four road shows in West Bengal

Election 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold four roadshows in West Bengal today. While the first roadshow is slated to take place in Singur at 12 PM, the second will take place in Domjur at 1:35 PM. The third and fourth roadshows are scheduled in Howrah Madhya and Behala Purba at 3 PM and 4:40 PM respectively.
During the third phase of polling in West Bengal yesterday, five candidates, including two women, were assaulted after violent clashes broke out between rival political groups. But despite the violence, voter enthusiasm remained high as the state recorded 77.68 per cent turnout by 5 PM, two hours before polling ended.
Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has filed a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly wearing a shirt that featured the logo of his party while casting his ballot during the state Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 per cent after polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts.
In Kerala, the Sabarimala temple issue took centrestage again on voting day for the Assembly elections Tuesday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark that the “legion of Devas (Gods)” is with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, drawing a heated response from Congress and BJP leaders.
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that stones were pelted at him in Howrah on Tuesday night when he was campaigning for the West Bengal assembly election.
The BJP leader posted on social media a video in which he was seen showing two stones to the officer on duty and blaming the TMC for the alleged incident. "TMC workers pelted stones on me while I was addressing a meeting at Muzzafar Chowk," Hussain tweeted, saying he was safe and the party workers had lodged a complaint.
"It's clear that TMC knew it is losing and hence is becoming desperate," Hussain said. "I myself went to the Golabari Police Station & asked them why police personnel were not deployed according to my Y + CRPF cover security protocol. Strangely, they had no answers for that."
In his complaint, Umesh Rai, the BJP candidate from Howrah North, named few persons behind the attack, alleging they were all known TMC men in the area. Police confirmed the lodging of the FIR and visit of Hussain to the station, adding that the alleged incident was being investigated. (PTI)
A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The clash broke out in Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said.
The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said. The Youth league is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).
Mansur's brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash, police said. The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons. Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML. (PTI)
The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Kerala's Kannur district, alleging that the CPI(M) workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.
Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would move court if repolling was not announced in the constituency. Talking to reporters, Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha, alleged that booths were captured in some parts of Anthoor municipality and five panchayats with the help of the poll officials.
UDF candidate V P Abdul Rasheed was prevented from visiting the booths seeking votes in the constituency, he alleged. CPI(M) leader M V Govindan is the LDF candidate in the seat. Sudhakaran alleged widespread rigging of votes in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Dharmadam Assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, incidents of violence have been reported from some areas of the district. Two workers of the Youth League, youth wing of the IUML, were injured after they were allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers in Pullukkara area in Koothuparamba constituency around 8 pm, police said. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for Trinamool Congress indicates that minority votes are slipping out of her hand. He said had he made a similar appeal to Hindus to unite and vote for the BJP, it would drawn the Election Commission’s wrath on his party.
Addressing a public meeting in Cooch Behar district, the Prime Minister said: “Didi recently appealed to all Muslims to come together and vote en masse for her party. This is an indication that the Muslim vote bank is slipping out of her hands. Now Muslims have also turned away from you [Mamata]. Had we said the same thing that all Hindus should unite and vote for us, the EC would have sent us notices. We would have been censured.”
The BJP recently sought action against Mamata from the Election Commission, saying she violated the Representation of the People’s Act by making such an appeal. Read the full report here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog! Follow this space for the latest on the Assembly Elections in West Bengal.