Election 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to hold four road shows in West Bengal

Voters stand in line at Ghatakpukur polling station of Diamond Harbour assembly constituency on Tuesday. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Election 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to hold four roadshows in West Bengal today. While the first roadshow is slated to take place in Singur at 12 PM, the second will take place in Domjur at 1:35 PM. The third and fourth roadshows are scheduled in Howrah Madhya and Behala Purba at 3 PM and 4:40 PM respectively.

During the third phase of polling in West Bengal yesterday, five candidates, including two women, were assaulted after violent clashes broke out between rival political groups. But despite the violence, voter enthusiasm remained high as the state recorded 77.68 per cent turnout by 5 PM, two hours before polling ended.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has filed a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly wearing a shirt that featured the logo of his party while casting his ballot during the state Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 per cent after polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts.

In Kerala, the Sabarimala temple issue took centrestage again on voting day for the Assembly elections Tuesday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark that the “legion of Devas (Gods)” is with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, drawing a heated response from Congress and BJP leaders.