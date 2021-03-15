Election 2021 Live Updates: BJP, Congress announce candidates for Bengal, Kerala polls

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: The BJP released a list of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phases of the upcoming Bengal polls on Sunday, allotting seats to several sitting MP’s and erstwhile TMC members. Along with this, the saffron party also announced names for 112 seats in Kerala and 17 seats each in Tamil Nadu and Assam. The Congress party on the other hand announced 86 names for Kerala Assembly polls and 34 candidates for Bengal.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK released its election manifesto promising free housing, farmer subsidies, educational loan waivers, among other things. The party, an ally of the BJP, also said that it would urge the Centre to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act. Its rival, DMK released its manifesto on Saturday with several key promises such as a law to ensure 75 per cent reservation for Tamil Nadu residents in jobs.

In other news, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was back on the campaign trail on Sunday in a wheelchair. Leading a roadshow in Kolkata, she said that a wounded tiger is far more dangerous than a murdered tiger. Later in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Medinipur, promising the return of a “Sonar Bangla” or golden Bengal if BJP comes to power.