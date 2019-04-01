BJP campaign only revolving around Rahul Gandhi: Eknath Gaikwad

Eknath Gaikwad (79), two-time former MP and Congress candidate from Mumbai South Central constituency, says the campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha polls is now Congress president Rahul Gandhi-centric and anti-Modi. In an interview to The Indian Express, Gaikwad, also the seniormost Congress candidate from Mumbai, said that the MNS campaigning for the Congress will not affect its north Indian votes.

What are the issues that you will take to the people during campaigning?

Firstly, we are taking the issue of false promises made by the BJP in 2014. It includes creating two crore jobs, reducing price rise, bringing back black money among others. Secondly, we are talking about providing 500 sq ft houses for slum-dwellers, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). Besides, we will also be talking about providing capital to youngsters to start new businesses and giving an allowance to the unemployed youth. On April 2, our party’s manifesto will be presented and we will take those promises to the people.

The issue of Dharavi redevelopment always comes up before the polls, whether the Congress-NCP is in power or the BJP-Shiv Sena. Why has it failed to take off?

We changed the Development Plan of Dharavi but it is true that the Dharavi redevelopment project did not take off due to some opposition. But, we did provide all the basic amenities in Dharavi. The Sena-BJP has failed to do anything in the last four and half years. Now, we have promised to give houses of 500 sq ft to slum-dwellers. Dharavi project is about creating a new city. My idea is that all the new slums should be developed as new cities and all the required amenities should be provided to them, so that there will not be any additional burden on the existing amenities.

How is the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign different from the 2014 polls?

The 2014 election campaign was more about Prime Minister Narendra Modi than the BJP. There is no work that they can show now to the people. Now, the campaigning is Congress president Rahul Gandhi centric and anti-Modi. BJP and Modi keep attacking Gandhi on all issues out of fear. When we announced NYAY scheme, they started criticising it rather than coming out to counter it. Their campaign is only revolving around Gandhi.

What are you doing to attract young voters?

We will first try to fill up the vacant posts in the government and will increase the posts that are required. Besides, we will encourage youngsters to set up new business and provide them with capital. The unemployed youth will be given an allowance.

Do you think social media is an important tool for connecting with youngsters? How are you using it?

Normally, I meet people from all walks of life including youngsters and try to resolve their issues. We have set up a team for social media that connects with the youngsters to understand their issues. It is true that I don’t use the social media much like the youngsters.

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has also fielded a candidate in your constituency. How will this affect Dalit and Muslims votes?

Dalits and Muslims want to oppose Modi’s ideology and want to defeat the communal forces. So, I feel that these voters are wise and will vote for the candidate that will defeat BJP candidates. Since only the Congress can defeat the BJP, we are sure to get Dalit and Muslims votes.

Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders were seen campaigning with you in Dadar. Will it not have an impact on the Congress’ north Indian votes?

The MNS is not joining hands with the Congress but it has decided to vote against the incumbent “dictatorship”. We will welcome people who want to vote against the BJP and communal forces and want to vote for us. The voters are aware of the happenings around and it will not have any impact on the Congress’ north Indian votes.

The Mumbai Congress president has been replaced ahead of the polls. Does it mean that factionalism in the party is over?

Some presidents have been changed after two years and Sanjay Nirupam was there as president for four years. So the change of leadership was natural and there was nothing unusual in it. Since Milind Deora has been appointed the leader, everyone will support him. I think there will be no factionalism in the party.