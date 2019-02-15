‘Ek Call Desh Ke Naam’: NRIs launch campaign for PM Modi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, non-resident Indians (NRIs) have launched ‘Ek Call Desh Ke Naam’ campaign, as part of which, NRIs would record short video messages in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of famous monuments or destinations abroad.

Advertising

The initiative, launched earlier this week, has been taken up by a non-profit NGO, Friends of India Society, based in the United Kingdom. Its membership comprises people of Indian origin living outside India. The group plans to come up with 50,000 videos on a wide range of subjects — from the recently passed interim budget to economic policies. However, corruption and terrorism are attracting the most interest.

Jayendra Shah, a London-based former businessman, who arrived in Mumbai earlier this week, said: “I was born in Kenya and later moved to London. Yet, every election, we feel connected to India. We want to mobilise support for a strong leadership, which would make India proud globally. In the last five years, India’s stature abroad has gone up under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

The assistant general secretary of Friends of India Society, Santosh Gupta — also based in UK — has decided to stay on in India for the next four months and take the campaign forward. In 2014, Gupta had been associated with the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ movement in India.

“We are not against any political party or leaders. In the past, we had reciprocated with the same warmth towards our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhji when he came to UK. Our concern is a strong India… We want to share our views with India on how the world sees India,” he said.

Arun Chaubey, a resident of Switzerland, in his video message, said: “Noted poet Maithali Sharan Gupt had said ‘jo bhara nahi hain bhavo se, jis mein behti rasdhara nahi, weh hriday nahi hain patthar hain, jis mein swadesh ka pyar nahi (a heart devoid of emotions and affection for one’s motherland is like a stone).”

“I have joined the campaign for three reasons. In the last five years, there have been negligible terror attacks and whenever enemies had tried to attack, India has given a befitting reply. Secondly, the passage of the anti-triple talaq bill and thirdly, I believe India has emerged as a strong nation,” he added in the video.

Satya Dosapati, a resident of New Jersey, traces his origins to Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. “I have been following developments in India for more than 10 years. India is now at a cusp. Now, if we miss the opportunity, India will be the biggest loser… We have to transcend caste, community and religious barriers,” he said in his video. Shweta Bhatia, from London, said in a video: “My support for the campaign is for greater transparency and accountability initiatives taken in the last five years. The fight is against corruption.”

Advertising

When contacted, a senior BJP leader associated with the state poll committee, said: “The NRIs, who have a strong bond with India, often come forward to participate and contribute in their own way to support such democratic exercises. This had happened during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and we are seeing this now as well.”