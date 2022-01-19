ED raid had found 10 mufflers at Kejriwal’s residence, Rs 10 crore at Channi’s relative’s house: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, and questioned how his relatives had amassed crores that had been detected by the Enforcement Directorate during its raids against sand mining mafia.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Raghav Chadha, AAP co-in-charge in Punjab said, “When Channi earned so much in 111 days, imagine how much he would have earned if he had been the Chief Minister for five years.”

Chadha alleged that the money found from the houses of CM’s relatives had been collected from the mafia and was symbolic of the loot of the people of Punjab.

Chadha claimed that the Chief Minister Channi was running a sand mafia in his area. The AAP leader said that Chief Minister and his relatives have earned crores from their association with sand mafia and so far, information about illegal assets worth Rs 56 crore has been received and a lot of gold and property papers have also been recovered. he then went on to add, “Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who pretends to be a common man, should answer as to from where did his relatives get so much money?”

Chadha exclaimed that when such a big amount was found in the house of Channi’s nephew, then one was to guess how much money would have been recovered had the raid taken place at teh Chief Minister’s residence. He then went on to add in jest that the ED had also raided the house of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, where they recovered only a total of “10 mufflers”.

“And here, Rs 10 crore have been seized from the house of Channi’s relatives. This is the difference between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress Party,” Chadha said.

He then asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and PPCC President Navjot Sidhu to make their stand clear on the matter.

“A few days ago, I had exposed the illegal mining site in Chamkaur Sahib, the Assembly constituency of Charanjit Singh Channi. I had said that the commission of sand mafia was going to Chief Minister Channi and his relatives. But at that time Channi called me an outsider and threatened me. But the truth has come to light now,” Chadha concluded.