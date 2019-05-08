ED attaches ‘bribe’ amount allegedly taken by Pawan Bansal’s nephew

With just 12 days to go before Chandigarh votes in the Lok Sabha polls, the Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 89.68 lakh cash in a money laundering case involving the nephew of Congress leader and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. The development triggered a political storm within the Congress party in Chandigarh soon after ED made the announcement.

It all started from a tweet shared from the official twitter account of Enforcement Directorate around 2 pm stating, “ED attaches Rs 89.68 lakh under PMLA in Railway Bribery case involving Vijay Singla, nephew of Former Railway Minister.”

Incumbent MP Kirron Kher has been issued a showcause notice by EC for mentioning the word “railgate” in a tweet. On Tuesday, she submitted her reply stating that she did not name any individual in her statement.

Nodal Officer for the election, Chandigarh, Anil Kumar Garg, said, “We received the reply and found no substance to take any action against Kirron Kher. Kher’s reply will be discussed with Chief Electoral Officer, AK Sinha, and final decision will be taken.”

In the evening, Chandigarh Congress party called a press conference at Congress Bhawan Sector 35, at 6.15 pm.

Before addressing the press conference, Pawan Kumar Bansal told Chandigarh Newsline, “This news will dig the grave of this government. Howsoever, well advised — I am using the word well advised — dig the grave of this government”:

Addressing the press, Bansal termed the move political vendetta. “The incumbent BJP MP Kirron Kher has fumbled since the Congress high command allotted the ticket to me in in the Lok Sabha general elections from Chandigarh. Earlier, everything was normal within BJP, but now they are seeing their defeat in this election.”

He added, “Six years back, the case filed against me by CBI when I was the Union Railway Minister was blown out of proportion. For over eight hours continuously, I was interrogated by CBI but nothing was found against me. On the contrary I was made the prosecution witness in that case completely acquitting me of all the charges.”

Meanwhile, ED officers at ED zonal headquarters in Sector 17, Chandigarh, were tight-lipped about the development. A senior ED officer said, “We have no authority to say anything on this matter. Everything is being monitored from Delhi. We have no information except the tweet shared by our ED headquarters in Delhi.”

During the UPA regime in 2013, Bansal’s nephew, Vijay Singla, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 89.68 lakh along with seven others for the appointment of Mahesh Kumar, a 1975-batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers as Member (Electrical) Railway Board.