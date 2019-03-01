ECI team meets officials in Lucknow, reviews poll preparedness

On the second day of its three-day visit to Lucknow, an Election Commission of India (ECI) team, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, held detailed discussions with district police and administrative heads of all the districts on the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

The meeting, which started in the morning and went on till late night. On Wednesday, the team met a delegation of political parties, followed by a meeting with Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, Principal Secretary (home) Arvind Kumar and Director General of Police, Om Prakash Singh.

“Thursday’s meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, DMs, SSPs, IGs, ADGs and other senior officials. Instructions were issued to the officials and suggestions were taken from them. The meeting also discussed ways to increase the voting percentage and creating awareness among the people on their voting rights. The officials were also instructed to make proper arrangements for differently-abled voters and drinking water facilites keeping in mind that the voting would be during the summer season,” said Ashok Kumar, media head of the UP Chief Electoral Office.

“On the problems that may arise in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs due to heat, the ECI officials instructed that the machines should be properly tested so that minor glitches can be avoided. In case of bigger technical issues, the machines will be changed immediately,” said Kumar.

The CEC is accompanied by election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The officials will conclude the findings and suggestions on Friday.