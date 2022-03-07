ECI orders repoll in seven booths of Manipur on March 8

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered a re-poll in seven booths across three districts that went to polls in the final phase of the Manipur Assembly elections.

Rajesh Agrawal, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur, said the ECI has scheduled the re-poll for March 8.

Of the booths, one is situated in Thoubal district and, three each in Ukhrul and Senapati districts.

One of the main reasons for decising on the re-polling was that EVMs were damaged by miscreants, said the CEO. “These kinds of incidents lead to major discomfort to the electors as they will now need to come out again to exercise their rightful franchise on the day of repoll,” the CEO added.

Earlier, the election office said a total of 12 EVMs were damaged by miscreants during the final phase elections held on March 5.

When asked why re-poll was ordered for only seven polling booths, joint CEO Manipur Ramanda Nongmeikapam said, “Some of the EVMs’ data is retrievable. Some VVPATs are intact. Results can be ascertained from the VVPAT even if the control unit is damaged.”

The final phase of polls was marred by sporadic incidents of poll-related violence, in which two persons were killed. A voter turnout of 76.62 per cent was recorded till 5 pm. Counting will be held on March 10.