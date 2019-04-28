Echoes of Jat quota violence in poll-bound Sonipat

It has been more than three years since the Jat reservation agitation rocked Haryana, but the echoes of the stir can still be heard in Sonipat, which was part of the epicentre of the violence that broke out in February 2016 and left 30 people dead. The Lok Sabha constituency is now witnessing a churning of sorts. A four-time MP who was Haryana chief minister for two consecutive terms, the sitting MP who belongs to the ruling party at the Centre, and the scion of a family that has defined politics in the state for several decades are seeking to enter the 17th Lok Sabha from here. They are Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik and Jannayak Janata Party’s Digvijay Chautala.

Of the 11 Lok Sabha contests that Sonipat has witnessed, Jat candidates won nine times. A non-Jat candidate won in 1996 — Arvind Kumar, Independent — and in 2014 – BJP’s Kaushik. Kaushik had defeated Congress’ Jagbir Singh Malik. Congress, however, has replaced Malik with Hooda.

Explained Issue caught in legal battle, quota on hold The Jat quota is likely to be a major election issue in Haryana, where all 10 seats go to the polls on May 12. Jats in Haryana have not yet got the promised 10-per cent reservation in education and government jobs, as it remains mired in a legal battle. The issue is particularly likely to have repercussions in Sonipat constituency, which has a large proportion of Jat population and was affected by the quota violence.

Sonipat came into existence in 1977 after being carved out of Rohtak parliamentary constituency. It has nearly 15 lakh voters, of which over 5.5 lakh are from Jat community, nearly 1.9 lakh Brahmins, 1.1 lakh from Punjabi community, and nearly 80,000 from Baniya community.

The Jat votebank is set to be divided as two prominent Jat leaders, Hooda and Chautala, are contesting. Even Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has nominated a Jat leader, Surinder Chhikara – a businessman who has a hold among youth and in the rural belt of the constituency.

In February this year, Haryana decided to grant reservation to the extent of 10 per cent each to economically weaker sections (EWS) in case of direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D posts in all departments, boards, corporations and local bodies and in admissions to all educational institutions. The EWS was defined as those with a family income less than Rs 6 lakh per annum. The decision taken by the state cabinet implied that Jats and five other castes – Jat Sikhs, Rors, Bishnois, Tyagis and Mulla Jat/Muslim Jat – who were granted reservation as BC(C) in Haryana, shall be eligible for the EWS quota, till their ongoing court case for Backward Class status was decided.

As campaigning picked up pace, the candidates have been accusing each other of being an outsider. While Hooda comes from Rohtak, Chautala is from Sirsa. Kaushik is a Sonipat resident and registered as voter in Ganaur Assembly constituency.

Chautala has also accused Hooda of being a “non-serious” candidate. Hooda, on the other hand, told The Sunday Express that he “won’t be facing any difficulty in Sonipat”, since the people are with him. “Even at the peak of Modi wave in 2014, five of our six MLAs won in Sonipat district. It shows that the people of Sonipat are with Congress party. We are strong here,” Hooda said.

The ruling BJP in the state, however, holds Hooda and the Congress responsible for the violence during Jat reservation agitation. BJP leaders are now targeting Hooda’s former political adviser Prof Virender as he was arrested on charges of instigating violence during the agitation. Hooda is referring to Prakash Singh Commission that had brought out lapses on the part of government in dealing with the agitation.