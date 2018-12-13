Echoes from the heartland that will be heard beyond the assemblies

The hurly-burly’s done and the Congress is in the process of picking its chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party fought the Assembly elections without naming a CM candidate — it was, per force, the ‘issues’ that dominated the campaign narrative. Farmers, unemployment and other issues that were raised have a resonance across India — and provide the glue that can potentially hold together an overall Opposition narrative going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. Looking at the big picture, these are the key takeaways from the results in the Hindi heartland.

BJP bastions breached

Advertising

Rather like undivided Andhra Pradesh was once for the Congress, the state they could hope to always bank upon even when things were rough such as in 1977, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have stood by the BJP in more recent times, enabled them to showcase themselves as natural rulers of this area, even when the UPA ruled at the Centre through two consecutive terms. States like Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have, on the other hand, swung alternately between the BJP and Congress. It is in MP and Chhattisgarh where the BJP can be said to be anchored, besides Gujarat — and it is a prize that it lost on Tuesday.

A reputation abandoned

These are Hindi-speaking states with a natural conservative bent that would appear to sync better with the BJP’s idea of punaha-nirman than with the Congress’s nav-nirman. These states did not take the road that UP did, exiling the BJP for long following the Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh years, voting in the SP and BSP repeatedly. There are unusually few Muslims here, far less than the national average (in MP, Muslims are 6.57% and in Chhattisgarh, 2.02%) — a factor that almost silently signalled the BJP as the automatic choice from 2003 onward. Tuesday’s results negate the hypothesis that Hindus will only vote for the BJP.

Congress remains in hunt

Advertising

Because regional forces are weaker in all three heartland states, it was assumed that the Congress was an easy target for the BJP. In a direct fight, the BJP was considered by many as being invincible — and if the Congress was defeated here, it would have decimated the idea of an Opposition itself, as minus a central pole position that the Congress holds, the idea of opposing the BJP could never grow beyond the idea of a rag-tag team. A Congress victory here strengthens the idea that the party could claim a position at the heart of the fight between the BJP and others in 2019.

The change of narrative

From personality-based contests and emotive issues which the BJP has mastered over the past few years under Modi and Shah, the narrative has shifted back to socio-economic issues and record of governance, these results show. The depth of rural distress, high unemployment, and broken promises resonated more with voters than the attempts by the BJP-RSS-VHP to inflame tempers over the Ayodhya temple issue, or the personal attacks by BJP leaders against the Nehru-Gandhis. This change of narrative challenges the BJP to think afresh as it goes into the 2019 contest as an incumbent in most states and the Centre.

Signals from Vidisha

If there is one seat which symbolises the impact of Tuesday’s result, it is Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP’s defeat here — the Congress’s Shashank Shrikrishan Bhargava defeated the BJP’s Mukesh Tandon by over 15,000 votes — is the first since the party came into existence in 1980, and a massive boost to the Opposition’s confidence. The Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, of which the Vidisha Assembly segment is part, has been represented by Sushma Swaraj since 2009, and has been continuously with the BJP since 1989. This is a seat that Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented as MP, and which repeatedly sent Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Lok Sabha.