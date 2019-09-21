EC to hold bypolls for four assembly seats in Gujarat; five continue to remain vacant

Bypolls for four assembly seats will be held in Gujarat on October 21, along with bypolls in 16 other states a Union Territory of Puducherry. These seats in Gujarat were lying vacant after the sitting MLAs nominated by the BJP pulled off victories in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The assembly seats of Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi and Lunavada in Gujarat will go to polls even as five other assembly seats continue to remain vacant. Tharad MLA and state minister for irrigation and water supply Parbat Patel had won the Banaskanta seat defeating his Congress rival by 3.68 lakh voters while Kheralu MLA Bharatsinh Dabhi who was nominated by the BJP for the Lok Sabha seat from Patan had defeated Congress candidate by 1.94 lakh votes.

In Ahmedabad, BJP MLA from Amraiwadi Hasmukh Patel who was fieled by the BJP on the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat in place of Paresh Rawal had emerged victories as an MP, while Lunavada independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod, who was fielded by BJP on the Panchamahal seat had won with a margin of 4.14 lakh votes.

In the 182 member state legislature in Gujarat, BJP has 100 MLAs, followed by Congress with 69, Bharatiya Tribal Party (2), Nationalist Congress Party (1) and Independent (1). While polls for four seats will be held on October 21, five seats in the state legislature continue to remain vacant. For instance, Radhanpur and Bayad seats were vacated by the Congress MLAs after they quit party after voting in the Rajya Sabha polls held in July 2019. This includes Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and his close aide and MLA from Bayad, Dhavalsinh Zala.

EC officials were tight-lipped on why the polls for Bayad and Radhanpur were not announced simultaneously along with the polls for four seats that were announced on Saturday. Three other seats including Morva Hadaf, Dwarka and Talala are lying vacant due to litigations in the court.

According to the EC notification on Saturday, the last date of filing nominations will be September 30. The scrutiny of nominations will happen on October 1 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be October 3. Counting will be held on October 24.