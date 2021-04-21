EC rejects TMC’s suggestion to club remaining phases of Bengal polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday rejected the Trinamool Congress’ suggestion to merge the remaining three phases of voting in West Bengal citing legal and resource constraints.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien had written a letter to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab on Tuesday, urging him to consider the party’s request amid the steep hike in Covid-19 cases.

“Two equally important issues are at stake: the right to life and public health and the right to hold elections,” TMC’s letter to the CEO stated. The EC has to make a choice, the letter read.

It urged the poll body to take necessary steps and said that measures taken previously, such as reducing the campaigning period, were only ‘cosmetic’.

The Commission, in its response, told O’Brien that changing the schedule of elections planned “much in advance” and involving a “complex interplay of variety of factors” is not feasible.

To TMC’s argument that parties and candidates have had adequate time for campaigning and, hence, clubbing the remaining phases will not hurt anyone’s chances, the EC said it would be legally incorrect to treat campaigning meant for one phase as electioneering for others.

“Every phase of election is distinct and different, which is why a separate notification is issued for each phase. Each phase also has its dedicated time for campaigning. It’s legally difficult to club the remaining phases since they have been notified already,” a senior EC officer told The Indian Express.

The poll body also drew the party’s attention to the fact that the Commission has already curtailed the campaigning hours and extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours before the remaining phases of elections.

“In view of extension of the silence period, there would in any case be no campaigning from 6.30 pm on 26.4.2021 (date of poll of 7th phase) to 29.4.21 (date of poll of 8th phase). Further, the Commission has already mandated detailed guidelines to ensure that safety norms are adhered to without any exceptions and Chief Secretary, WB CEO and concerned DEOs have been directed to strictly enforce the same,” EC’s letter states.