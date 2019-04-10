EC stalls release of PM Modi biopic till completion of Lok Sabha polls

Toggle Menu
The poll panel's move comes a day after the the Supreme Court refused to stay the release, saying that the Election Commission of India is the appropriate forum to decide whether the production tilts electoral balance in favour of any party.

Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role of Narendra Modi in the film.

The Election Commission Wednesday stalled the release of biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election period. The poll panel’s move comes a day after the Supreme Court refused to stay the release, saying that the EC is the appropriate forum to decide whether the production tilts electoral balance in favour of any party.

Titled “PM Narendra Modi”, the biopic which was slated to be released on April 5, has been postponed till further notice. Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role of Narendra Modi in the film.

