EC, social media platforms agree on ‘Code of Ethics’ for Lok Sabha polls, to kick in from March 20

The Election Commission and social media platforms Wednesday agreed on a ‘Code of Ethics’ to be followed by the latter during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The code will come into effect from March 20 and will be in force throughout elections.

As per the statement issued by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, the purpose of this code is to “Identify measures that participants can put in place to increase confidence in the electoral process.

This is to help safeguard the product/and or services of the participants against misuse to vitiate the free and fair character of the 2019 General elections in India.”

The statement read: “The Participants recognise that their group companies provide and administer different products and services, each operating under different business models and technologies while having varying audiences. Therefore, the Participants will endeavour to ensure that such products/services meet the spirit of the Code while accounting for the diverse nature of the products/ services, which are governed by their respective product policies.”

“The Code shall apply within the existing framework in India. In case of any conflict between the voluntary framework and the existing legal framework, the legal framework will prevail,” it added.