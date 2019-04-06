EC shifts four Bengal cops, relieves them of poll duties

The Election Commission on Friday ordered the transfer of four senior police officers in West Bengal and relieved them of all election-related duties.

A notification, signed by EC secretary Rakesh Kumar, read, “I am directed to state that the Commission has taken a review of the poll preparedness of the state of West Bengal. The Commission has decided to make following transfer/posting with immediate effect in respect of West Bengal.”

As per the notification, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has been replaced by Dr Rajesh Kumar, who is ADG, Pollution Control Board, and Biddhannagar Police Commi-ssioner Gyanwant Singh has been replaced by Natarajan Ramesh Babu, ADG and IG (Operations). The SPs of Birbhum and Diamond Harbour were also transferred.

“Two SPs and two police commissioners have been transferred with immediate effect. Avannu Ravindranath DC (Airport) has been posted as SP Birbhum and DC (Kolkata Armed Police) 3rd bn, Srihari Pandey has been made SP, Diamond Harbour,” an EC official told The Indian Express.