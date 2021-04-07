EC notice to DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

A complaint filed by AIADMK’s advocate wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel has alleged that Udhyanidhi Stalin deliberately violated the poll norms by wearing a shirt bearing the DMK’s poll symbol ‘Rising Sun’ and the party flag while casting his vote on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Election Commission has issued a notice to DMK president MK Stalin’s son and party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Udhayanidhi has been asked to explain his stand on or before 5 pm on Wednesday.

The notice was issued based on a complaint filed by BJP on April 2 alleging that Udhayanidhi, while addressing a political gathering in Dharapuram on March 31, reportedly said, “Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died because they were unable to tolerate the torture they were subjected to and the pressure exerted on them by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The EC said that it is of the view that the content of the speech made by Udhayanidhi violates the provision of model code of conduct. “Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties,” EC has said. “Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion should be avoided,” it added.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer urging disqualification of Udhayanidhi for violating the poll code.

The complaint filed by AIADMK’s advocate wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel alleges that Udhyanidhi deliberately violated the poll norms by wearing a shirt bearing the DMK’s poll symbol ‘Rising Sun’ and the party flag while casting his vote on Tuesday.

Assembly elections were held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase on Tuesday.

In the first-ever election he is contesting, Udhayanidhi is fighting from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency which was once represented by DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

(With inputs from PTI)