EC seeks report on tweets by Delhi govt spokesperson

The Election Commission has sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on AAP government spokesperson Nagender Sharma’s criticism of the BJP on Twitter.

Advertising

The Delhi CEO has conveyed Sharma’s defence as well as the status of his employment with the state government in his report submitted to the EC this week. The final decision rests with the Commission. The EC had sought a report from the Delhi CEO after the Delhi BJP lodged a complaint against Sharma’s tweets.

Sharma, according to an official in the Delhi CEO office, has denied any violation of the Model Code of Conduct on the ground that his tweets are his personal opinion and are posted from his personal Twitter handle.

To ensure a level-playing field for all parties and candidates, the MCC forbids the use of “government transport including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery and personnel” for furthering the interest of the party in power, which is AAP in Delhi.

Advertising

The Delhi CEO is learnt to have also informed the EC that Sharma is employed with the Delhi government on a contractual basis. The Commission will now consider whether he, despite his contractual employment status, will be considered a public servant and if his tweets amount to misuse of official machinery to benefit AAP.

The incumbent Commission could draw from its experience in handling the complaint against NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar for his criticism of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s announcement on minimum basic income guarantee as a poll promise.

Kumar had dismissed Congress’s promise of minimum income of Rs 6,000 to the poorest 20% households, saying the party can “say and do anything to win elections”. The proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), he had told news agency ANI, would increase fiscal deficit.

Although Kumar had also defended his statement as his personal opinion as an economist, the Commission had expressed displeasure and asked him to be more careful in the future.