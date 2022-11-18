‘Publicity stunt’: EC relieves IAS officer from Gujarat polls observer duty after he shares photos on social media

The Election Commission on Friday relieved an Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer from his duties as a general observer in the Gujarat Assembly elections after he shared photos of his posting on social media, EC sources said.

The officer, Abhishek Singh, was on November 7 appointed as general observer of Bapunagar and Asarwa constituencies in Ahmedabad district for the Gujarat polls to be held in December. The EC wrote to the Gujarat chief electoral officer on Friday that it had come to its notice that Singh had used his official position as a “publicity stunt” by sharing photos of his posting or joining as general observer on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Singh (@abhishek_as_it_is)

The EC relieved the officer from his duties as general observer and debarred him from any election-related duty till further orders. The EC ordered Singh to leave the constituency immediately and gave another officer the additional charge till a new observer was appointed. The EC said all government facilities extended to Singh to discharge his duty should be revoked immediately by the district administration.

Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, had on Thursday posted photos on Instagram of himself in front of an official car with ‘observer’ written on it, with the caption ‘Joined Ahmedabad as Observer for Gujarat Elections’. Singh, who describes himself as a public servant, actor and social entrepreneur, apart from an IAS officer, in his social media bio, has over 3 million followers on Instagram and 31,000 on Twitter. The Instagram post and tweet in question had received over 27,000 and 11,500 likes respectively as of Friday afternoon.