Lok Sabha election 2019: EC puts 48-hour ban on Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti

Acting on a complaint against Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Singh Satti for passing derogatory remarks against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday barred Satti from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls for 48 hours, starting 10 am Saturday. The complaint was filed by Congress.

The order stated that the ECI “under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in its behalf, bars Sh. Satpal Satti from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 10 am on 20th April.”

Earlier, during a meeting with BJP workers at Ramshehar in Solan district, which falls under the Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, Satti had referred to a purported Facebook post to use the word “ma……d” in the context of Rahul Gandhi.

Also, during an election rally at Bhanjal in Una district on Sunday, Satti had made derogatory remarks against Gandhi’s personal life.

In both cases, Satti was served notices by the state election department for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the state election department officials, the 48-hour prohibition order issued against Satti on Friday was for passing derogatory remarks against Gandhi in Ramshehar.

The order stated that the ECI “has observed that the impugned statement made by Sh. Satpal Satti is not only indecent but also derogatory and totally uncalled for.”

In the past days, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) held demonstrations against Satti and burnt his effigies to condemn his remarks against Gandhi.

HPCC president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “The punishment that the ECI has given to Satti is not enough. He shouldn’t have been banned only for 48 hours. He should have been barred from campaigning throughout the election campaign phase. He (Satti) has crossed all limits in insulting Rahul ji and his family including Priyanka ji.”

State BJP general secretary Chander Mohan Thakur, who is the convenor for election campaign management for the state, said, “It hasn’t been BJP’s culture to use undignified language against any political leader. We don’t support misbehaviour or undignified language. It is the culture of the Congress to use undignified language. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders keep saying chowkidar chor hai (watchman is a thief) for (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji. Satti ji is apologetic about what happened (in Ramshehar).”

Satti could not be reached for comment.