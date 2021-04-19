EC puts 24-hr campaign ban on BJP’s Sayantan Basu, TMC’s Sujata Mondal

BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Sujata Mondal of the Trinamool Congress have been banned from campaigning from 7 pm on April 18 to 7 pm on April 19. (File photos)

The Election Commission on Sunday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP leader Sayantan Basu and TMC Arambagh candidate Sujata Mondal for making derogatory comments that violated the Model Code of Conduct.

In its letters to the two leaders, the poll body said, “Commission hereby sternly warns and advises to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force and imposes a ban of 24 hours from 7 pm on April 18th to 7 pm on April 19th.”

The TMC leader, who is married to BJP MP Saumitra Khan, had come in for intense criticism for saying that “SC voters are beggars”.

Meanwhile, the notice to Sayanatan Basu was sent on Thursday for making an “inflammatory statement” about the Sitalkuchi firing in which four voters were killed. The state BJP general secretary said at a public rally in Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district, “If you kill one we will kill four of you…”

In his reply to the EC, Basu claimed his comments were being misinterpreted.