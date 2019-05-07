EC orders transfer of Sirsa BJP candidate’s IPS husband

Almost 20 days of the Congress complaint against BJP candidate Sunita Duggal’s husband, IPS officer Rajesh Duggal, the Election Commission Monday ordered transfer of the officer out of Sirsa and Hisar parliamentary constituencies immediately.

Advertising

A former IRS officer Sunita Duggal has been fielded against Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa constituency.

Congress had alleged that Duggal as Commandant, Haryana Armed Police (HAP) 3rd Battalion at Hisar, was trying to influence the employees and voters to vote in favour of his wife.

After a probe, the state election authorities, about ten days back, had recommended action against Duggal.