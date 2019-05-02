EC notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘law against tribals’ remark

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Rahul Gandhi was issued a showcause notice under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Wednesday for his recent claim at an rally in Madhya Pradesh that a new law framed by the Narendra Modi government permits killing of tribals.

Gandhi has time till May 3 to respond to the above showcause notice. The action was taken on the complaint lodged by the BJP on April 27.

Speaking at a meeting in Shahdol on April 23, Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi had said, “Narendra Modi ne naya kanoon banaya hai. Adivasiyon ke liye kanoon banaya hai, usmain ek line lekhi hai ki adivasiyon ko goli se mara jaa sakta hai. Kanoon main likha hai ki adivasiyon par aakraman hoga, aap ki zameen cheente hain, jungle lete hai… aur phir kehte hain ki adivasiyon ko goli mar di jaa sakti hai. (Narendra Modi has made a new law for tribals. There is a line in this new law that states that tribals can be shot. The law states that the government can take away your land and jungles… and then shoot you).”

The Commission, in its showcause notice, observed that Gandhi’s above remark is a prima face violation of Para 2 of Part I of the MCC, which states, “criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work”.

It states, “Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

“Now, therefore, the Commission after considering the available material and extant provisions of Model Code of Conduct and instructions on the matter, has decided to provide an opportunity to Shri Rahul Gandhi, President and Star Campaigner, Indian National Congress to submit his explanation, in any, in the matter within 48 hours failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to him,” EC’s showcause notice states.

Summons to Rahul over Shah remark

Ahmedabad: A local metropolitan court here on Wednesday issued summons to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking him to appear before it on July 9 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by a BJP corporator for calling BJP chief Amit Shah a “murder accused”. In his petition, Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt has accused Rahul of making defamatory statements against Shah in his April 23 speech in Jabalpur wherein the Congress president had allegedly said, “Murder accused, BJP chief Amit Shah, wah, kya shaan hai.”—ENS