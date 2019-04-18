Toggle Menu
EC notice to Congress leader for saying two EVM buttons will give shockshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/ec-notice-to-congress-leader-for-saying-two-evm-buttons-will-give-shocks-lok-sabha-polls-5681220/

A complaint was sent to the Election Commission, which has sent Lakhma a notice and also issued a release, stating that any talks of such “shocks” are false and misleading.

At a meeting in Kanker, where polling is to be held on Thursday, Lakhma said, “You have to press the first button. If you press the second button, you will get an electric shock. The third button will also give a shock.”

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress leader and Chhattisgarh minister for Industries and Excise, Kawasi Lakhma, after he told a gathering on Tuesday that if they pressed the “second or third” buttons on the EVMs, they would get electric shocks.

Lakhma is a five-time MLA from Konta and the most prominent tribal face of the Congress in the state. He is virtually running the party’s campaign in Bastar.

The Election Commission has taken cognizance of the statement and issued a press release. “Subrat Sahu, the Chief Election Officer has stated that the EVM machine is completely battery operated. There is no electrical connection directly to the EVM machine, and it receives no alternative current either. During voting, the EVM machine has nothing to do with electricity and therefore there is no question of a shock. Therefore, the statement issued by politicians on these lines on social media and news channel is completely false and baseless,” it said.

