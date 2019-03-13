EC notice to BJP MLA for putting posters featuring IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman

The EC has issued a show-cause notice to Delhi BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for putting up two posters featuring him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook.

The Election Commission (EC) has asked him to take down the post and give a reply by Thursday.

The Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling in Delhi will be held in two phases.

The posters, shared on social media on March 1, feature Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, the IAF officer, and Sharma, who represents the Vishwas Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly. Click here for more Election news

“Pakistan has bowed down. Our brave soldier has returned. It’s a big diplomatic victory that Modiji has brought Abhinandan back in very little time,” the posters read.

District Magistrate, Shahdara, K M Mahesh, told PTI, “We issued a show-cause notice to Sharma on March 11 for posting posters featuring Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook.”

“He (Sharma) has been asked to furnish a reply by 11 am Thursday. It’s a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and appropriate action will be taken,” Mahesh, who is also the returning officer, said.

Referring to its December 2013 letter to all political parties, the poll panel had recently asked them to refrain from making references to the armed forces while canvassing for elections.

The directive had come against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Varthaman and leaders of a party.