EC notice to BJP leader for sharing ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ video on social media

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a member of BJP’s Election Committee for sharing an audio-visual advertisement titled “Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon” on social media without complying with the directions of the poll body, reported news agency PTI.

The poll body said its Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a certificate dated March 16 to the BJP leader “in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel”.

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Modi, after the “success” of Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign on social media, announced to interact with those who pledged support to it in 500 places across the country via video conference on March 31.

The EC, earlier this week, had written to all political parties again asking them to advise their campaigners and candidate to not indulge in any political propaganda over activities of the defence forces.