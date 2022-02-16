EC issues notice to Telangana BJP MLA for ‘threatening’ UP voters

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to a BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, for his statement allegedly threatening to use bulldozers against voters who did not vote for the party in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

According to the notice, Raja was shown in a widely circulated video clip as saying, “Those who do not vote for the BJP, I would like to tell them that Yogiji has arranged thousands of JCB bulldozers…”

The poll watchdog asked the MLA to provide an explanation within 24 hours on why action should not be initiated against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, the Indian Penal Code, and the Representation of the People Act.

“Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause within 24 hours from the receipt of this notice as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against you and also as to why appropriate action for violation of the model code of conduct should not be taken against you,” the poll panel said in its notice.