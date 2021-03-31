A Raja gets EC notice for remarks against Tamil Nadu CM, asked to respond by 6 pm

The Election Commission Tuesday sent a notice to DMK leader A Raja for his “derogatory” and “obscene” remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during a poll campaign. The former Union minister has been asked to explain his comments by 6 pm.

The EC took action based on a complaint filed by the AIADMK to the state Chief Electoral Officer regarding Raja’s remarks against Palaniswami during an election campaign at Thousand Lights Assembly constituency on March 26.

The EC took note of the fact that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had registered a case against the DMK star campaigner under section 153, 294(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 127 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

In the notice, the EC cited two speeches made by Raja. One was at Keelapalur at 7 pm where he said, “Stalin is a child of good relationship and good birth, while Edappadi Palaniswamy is a child of bad relationship and a premature born child.”

His second statement was made at Meensurupatti at 08.30 pm on the same day, where he said, “You (Palaniswami) crawled and held Sasikala’s feet to come to this position… EPS, who considers that he has knowledge and dignity, just for the sake of CM post, crawled and held Sasikala’s feet who is almost in equal in age or to say who is six months younger. You crawled and prayed at her feet, isn’t it how you came…”

He also said, “… born in an illegal manner, in a premature birth is EPS.”

The EC observed that the contents of the speeches made by Raja, which were in “serious” violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, were “not only derogatory but obscene and lowered the dignity of women”.

“Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6 pm on 31st of March (Wednesday), failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” the notice read.

The notice from the EC comes a day after Raja apologised to the Chief Minister. He said he never intended to insult the Palaniswami’s late mother, and his speech was misunderstood and manipulated.

“I came across reports that the Chief Minister turned emotional at my remarks, and I am deeply anguished over this. I express my regret form the bottom of my heart for lines that were misunderstood. Again, I would like to say that my comments were never personal and were just a comparison of two public personalities,” Raja said on Monday.