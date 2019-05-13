EC junks Congress charge that PMO ‘misused’ Niti Aayog, finds no model code violation

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday disposed off the Congress’ complaint against the Prime Minister’s Office that it misusing think tank NITI Aayog for election purposes. The poll panel found no violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the case.

Citing the Commission’s October 7, 2014 instruction which exempts the Prime Minister from the MCC provision barring ministers from combining official and electioneering visits, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena told reporters that the Congress’ complaint had been examined and violation was found.

The Congress had filed the complaint last week. In it, the party had claimed that the NITI Aayog was used by the PMO to collect information in advance about places where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to campaign.

Quoting from a news report in Scroll.in, the Congress complaint alleged the in March, the NITI Aayog wrote to collectors in Maharashtra seeking basic statistics and demographics of Gondia, Latur and Wardha ahead of the Prime Minister’s rallies there. Similar information was sought from officers of all Union territories on local culture, history, heroes and the areas Modi was to visit.

This, the Congress had said, was a violation of the of EC’s instructions that prohibit misuse of government resources in election campaigning.

Following the complaint, the EC had sought NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s comments. To which, Kant is learnt to have denied any wrongdoing. He is also said to have justified the data collection as a routine exercise since the think tank often profiles different districts.

While speaking to reporters, Saxena also said the EC had sought a report from the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, under the Commerce Ministry, on the Congress’ allegation that the DPIIT was misused by the BJP to collect details on government schemes for inclusion in the party’s vision document and manifesto ahead of the ongoing Parliamentary elections.