EC issues show cause notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling PM ‘biggest liar’ in election speech

The Election Commission Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Advertising

In his speech, Sidhu had called the PM the “biggest liar”. The poll body has found the remark prima facie a violation of the Model Code of Conduct set in place till the conclusion of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

Last month, Sidhu was barred from campaigning for 72 hours, for appealing Muslims “to vote unitedly”. Sidhu made these comments at a public meeting in Katihar district of Bihar, which went on polls on April 18.

A BJP delegation, including Union Ministers JP Nadda, VK Singh, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, had urged the EC to take action against Sidhu, alleging that he tried to “spread hatred” with his speech.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his April 1st speech at Wardha. While referring to Rahul Gandhi’s decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, PM Modi had said the Congress was taking “refuge in areas where the majority is in minority”.