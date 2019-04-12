EC issues notices to Mayawati, Yogi on Model Code of Conduct violation

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Thursday served a showcause notice to BSP chief Mayawati for appealing to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh and also to the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “Ali and Bajrang Bali” remark at a rally in Meerut.

Both leaders have 24 hours, till Friday evening, to explain why they haven’t violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.

Mayawati had made an appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and Bareilly districts during the first joint rally of the BSP-SP alliance in Deoband on April 7. She had cautioned voters, “particularly Muslims”, against splitting their votes in the eight western Uttar Pradesh seats that went to polls on Thursday.

The Commission, in its order, noted that Maywati’s remark was not only a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which states “there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes”, but also Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with ‘corrupt practices’, and Section 125, which spells out a punishment of imprisonment of up to three years for promoting hatred between people on grounds of religion.

Copy of showcause notice issued to Mayawati @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r8DYsohj3k — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) April 11, 2019

The showcause notice to Adityanath also quotes the above violations with regard to his comments at a rally in Meerut, where he, targeting the Mahagathbandhan and the Congress, had said, “If you (Opposition) have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrangbali”.

This is the second showcause notice issued to the Chief Minister. Last week, the poll panel advised Adityanath to be more careful in his utterances in future after he triggered a controversy by calling the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena”.