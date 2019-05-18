EC issues notice to Sunny Deol for ‘violating’ poll code

Toggle Menu
In the notice, it was pointed out that by holding a public meeting during the silent period, Deol has violated the model code of conduct.

Actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol during his election campaign in Pathankot. (Source: PTI/File)

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP candidate Sunny Deol for allegedly violating of the model code of conduct.

Poll officials took serious note of a public meeting held by Deol in Pathankot on Friday night, after the silent period come in force.

They also found that a loud speaker was used in the public meeting in which around 200 people were present.

Election campaign is completely banned 48 hours before the polling process. Polling in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held Sunday.

Deol is pitted against Congress’s Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

