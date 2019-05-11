EC issues Navjot Singh Sidhu with showcause notice for remarks against PM Modi

Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was issued a showcause notice by the Election Commission (EC) on Friday for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Bhopal on April 24.

At the meeting, Sidhu had referred to Modi as “Rafale ka dalaal” and “rashtra drohi”, which the EC felt is a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He has 24 hours to file his reply.

This is Sidhu’s second showcause notice this week. He has also been asked to explain similar remarks he made against Modi at a press conference in Raipur recently.