EC got most poll code violation complaints against BJP leaders

Of the 40 complaints decided by the Election Commission (EC) on model the code of conduct violations during Lok Sabha polls, the maximum have been against leaders of the BJP, an analysis shows.

Advertising

The EC has received a 46 complaints at its headquarters, of which 40 have been disposed of and another six are still under consideration.

Out of the total complaints, 29 were against BJP leaders, 13 against Congress leaders, two against Samajwadi Party leaders and one each against the TRS and the BSP.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Advertising

Adverse decisions against the BJP — as a proportion of total complaints received by EC against their party leaders and also in absolute numbers — are the largest. Out of 29 complaints received against BJP, action such as campaign ban, FIRs, warnings and advisories, were taken in 15 instances. No violation was found in 10 cases and the remaining are under consideration.

READ | Poll code violations by Modi, Shah: SC adjourns hearing to May 8

Nine out of 10 clean chits in favour of BJP were in the complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

As first reported by The Indian Express, in five cases where Modi and Shah were let off by the EC, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had registered a different opinion; the final decision was taken by a majority of 2-1.

These were cases related to the Prime Minister’s minority-majority speech in Maharashtra’s Wardha on April 1 and Nanded on April 6; his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot airstrikes in Latur and Chitradurga on April; and Shah’s speech in Nagpur on April 9 where he likened Wayanad to Pakistan. Wayanad is the second seat from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

More than half the complaints against Congress leaders were not found to be violative of the model code. Out of seven clean chits, three were in complaints against Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Salman Khurshid were also among those let off.