EC dismisses Mamata allegation against special observers

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) on Sunday dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that the poll body’s special observers were ordering the police to detain her party workers during polling hours.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the EC said the TMC leader’s claim was “baseless, false and misleading” and that “no such instructions have been given by any Observer, Chief Electoral Officer or Officer of the Commission to act against workers” of any party.

To her claim that she would approach the apex court against the EC, the Commission said, “No court case has so far been reported to CEO, WB’s office or the Commission where any instance of preventive action against a non-criminal has come to the notice. Misleading narratives apart, leave alone any court case, no specific instance of illegal preventive action against any worker of party has been reported till 25.4.21.”

The EC further added that law enforcement agencies in the run up to an election usually monitor “miscreants” and “history shelters” who have the potential to vitiate the polls.

“There are standing instructions for law enforcing agencies of all poll going states to ensure compilation of list of miscreants based on criminal history, including involvement in election related crime in the past. Action is taken and must be taken against such miscreants who have potential of scaring genuine voters in any manner,” the Commission said.

The EC’s reaction comes two days after Banerjee, in an address to party workers at Gitanjali auditorium in Birbhum district’s Bolpur city, said she would not be silenced and displayed transcripts of purported WhatsApp chats between the EC officials and district administrators.