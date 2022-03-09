Day before vote-counting, EC deputes Delhi, Bihar CEOs as special officers to Meerut and Varanasi

A day ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in five states, the Election Commission has deputed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh, to Meerut, and Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas to Varanasi. The two officials will supervise the poll counting amid complaints from Opposition parties about alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

“Commission has also deputed two special officers- Chief Electoral Officer Delhi to Meerut and Chief Electoral Officer Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements,” the EC said in a statement.

The Election Commission has also directed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer to initiate action against the erring officer in the Varanasi EVM issue. The commission ordered the suspension of ADM NK Singh, according to officials aware of the development.

Ahead of the counting of votes, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of “stealing” votes and claimed that his party workers intercepted a truck carrying EVMs in Varanasi. He also claimed that vehicles transporting ballots were intercepted in at least three districts.

The state chief electoral officer (CEO) has insisted that the “EVMs used in polling are sealed and guarded and are being observed through 24×7 monitoring”, and claimed the EVMs were being brought for the training of polling officers scheduled on Wednesday.

The poll body on Wednesday said altogether 671 counting observers, 130 police observers and 10 special observers will be on ground to ensure a smooth counting process.

Counting of Votes for Legislative Assembly elections of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and bye-election to 99-Majuli seat of Assam will take place on Thursday.

“All strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layer security with inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24×7,” the EC said.

“In poll-going states, District Administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting halls to ensure that peace and tranquility is not disturbed,” it added.