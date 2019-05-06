EC counters fake news on EVM, VVPAT: Here’s the right process to vote

If you have received a message on WhatsApp or seen a post on social media telling you that you must keep the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) button pressed till a slip is generated on the Voter-Verified Paper Audio Trail (VVPAT), it’s FAKE.

Advertising

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Election Commission said, “Some mischievous elements have posted wrong information on social media that while voting, voters should keep #EVM button pressed till the slip comes out on the #VVPAT. Please see the correct information. #LokSabhaElections2019.” The EC listed the right process on how to vote.

Some mischevious elements have posted wrong information on social media that while voting, voters should keep #EVM button pressed till the slip comes out on the #VVPAT.

Please see the correct information. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tBMGYdnADQ — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 5, 2019

Just in case you need to know, these are the steps to vote:

1. Upon pressing the candidate button on EVM, the red LED light will glow after which the voter should remove his finger from the button.

Follow Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 voting LIVE Updates here.

2. The VVPAT slip will start printing, stay visible for around 7 seconds after which it will get cut and fall into the collection box and a loud beep will be heard indicating the vote has been successfully cast.

Advertising

3. However, if the voter continues to keep the candidate button pressed, it will neither help nor cause any harm to the EVM.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began Thursday morning in 51 constituencies across seven states. Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand will go to polls, in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Ladakh division following its split from the Kashmir division earlier this year.