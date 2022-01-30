UP: EC bans exit polls from Feb 10-March 7

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: January 30, 2022 5:03:04 am
Updated: January 30, 2022 5:03:04 am
The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that a ban would be imposed on broadcast of exit polls from February 10 when polling will start in the state till March 7, when polling will conclude.
“The UP CEO has said that following directives from the EC, from February 10 till March 7, no kind of exit polls will be allowed to be published in print and electronic media across the state,” said a statement issued by UP CEO Ajay Kumar Shukla.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd