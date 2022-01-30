UP: EC bans exit polls from Feb 10-March 7

“The UP CEO has said that following directives from the EC, from February 10 till March 7, no kind of exit polls will be allowed to be published in print and electronic media across the state,” said a statement issued by UP CEO Ajay Kumar Shukla. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that a ban would be imposed on broadcast of exit polls from February 10 when polling will start in the state till March 7, when polling will conclude.