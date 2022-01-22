EC extends ban on election rallies till Jan 31, allows public meetings with riders

The Election Commission on Saturday further extended its ban on election rallies and roadshows in five poll-bound states from January 22 to January 31 but relaxed the norms for public meetings.

The commission also increased the five-person limit for door-to-door campaigning to 10 and allowed video vans for publicity at designated open spaces with coronavirus restrictions.

“No roadshow, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31, 2022,” the commission said in a statement. “Since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 28, 2022, the commission has decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by State Disaster Management Authorities, whichever number is lesser, from January 28, 2022 till February 8 2022 (excluding the silence period),” it added.

Last Saturday, while extending the ban on physical rallies, the commission had granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the limit set by SDMAs will be allowed.

The commission held a slew of virtual meetings with the health ministry and chief electoral officers, chief secretaries and health secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey and deputy election commissioners, held a separate review of the status and projected trends of the pandemic.

“The commission also reviewed the vaccination status and an action plan for expeditiously completing vaccination for 1st, 2nd and booster dose for eligible persons among polling personnel. The commission deliberated on relaxing restrictions for physical rallies in the wake of the prevailing situation,” the commission said.

“The commission has also allowed video vans for publicity with usual Covid restrictions at designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 viewers or 50 per cent of the capacity or the limit prescribed by SDMAs, whichever is lesser, in the states subject to public convenience and no hindrance to smooth flow of traffic,” it added.

The commission said all remaining restrictions announced on January 8 would continue to be in place.

While Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, polling in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held on February 14. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and Manipur will vote in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The commission had earlier directed that all central and state government officials deployed for election duty should be double-vaccinated and that all election officials and employees would be treated as frontline workers and all eligible officials should be given a precautionary booster dose accordingly.