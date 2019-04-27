Toggle Menu
EC directs Delhi police to file FIR against Gautam Gambhir for rally without permission

This comes a day after AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi moved the Delhi court against Gambhir alleging that he furnished false information in his nomination papers and concealed having two voter cards in two separate places in the capital.

Gautam Gambhir, Atishi, Case against Gautam Gambhir, Delhi BJP, Gautam Gambhir two voter ID, Gautam Gambhr illegal rally, AAP, Lok Sabha election 2019, Decision 2019
BJP’s candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, during his roadshow in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Election Commission Saturday directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir for “holding a political rally without taking the permission”, news agency ANI reported. The poll panel has asked the Returning Officer of East Delhi constituency to file a case against BJP’s East Delhi candidate.

“We have received a complaint from the election commission on Friday against Gautam Gambhir for conducting a meeting on Thursday in Lajpat Nagar. We took action under Delhi Police Act and filed a Kalandara against him after issuing challan,” said DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Reacting to today’s development, Atishi posed a question to her BJP rival: “When you don’t know the rules, why play the game?” In a tweet, she wrote, “First, Discrepancies in nomination papers. Then, Criminal offence of having 2 voter IDs.Now, FIR for illegal rally.”

Atishi claimed that Gambhir is a registered voter in Delhi’s Karol Bagh as well as Rajinder Nagar, on the basis of information accessed from the EC’s National Voters’ Service Portal.

Gambhir, a star member of BJP is also the richest candidate in Delhi, with an annual income of over Rs. 12 crore. “I am fighting on my vision… politics is also a team game like cricket, and the team has done very well — people love our PM and it will show… my vision is to take the country and this area forward,” he said after filing his nomination papers.

