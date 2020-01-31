EC appoints special police observer ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

The EC also appointed B Murli Kumar as the special expenditure observer. (File photo) The EC also appointed B Murli Kumar as the special expenditure observer. (File photo)

The Election Commission on Friday appointed retired IPS Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer to oversee the deployment and other security-related issues ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The appointment came a day after a youth fired at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, leaving one student injured.

Das, who retired as the Director-General of Manipur Police, was also deputed earlier as special police observer for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and also in the recently-held Jharkhand Assembly election.

The poll watchdog also appointed B Murli Kumar as the special expenditure observer to supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery.

“The special observer will ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through C-VIGIL, Voter Helpline 1950 against all persons/entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor & freebies etc,” said a statement issued by the EC.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on February 8 and the votes counted on February 11.

