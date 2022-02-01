EC appoints 15 former bureaucrats as special observers for assembly polls

The Election Commission on Tuesday appointed fifteen former bureaucrats as special observers for the assembly polls in the five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The special observers will supervise and monitor the work done by the electoral machinery in their assigned states and ensure that stringent and effective action is taken based on intelligence inputs and complaints, the Commission said in a statement.

“These officers will oversee the entire poll process as eyes and ears of the Commission on the ground to ensure free, fair and voter-friendly elections,” the poll body said.

The special observers will soon be visiting their allocated states and start work with State CEOs and concerned deputy election commissioners.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asked the special observers to be vigilant and stay in touch with the Commission on a real-time basis throughout the entire election process and bring to notice any corrective measure required.

“All vulnerable areas have to be attended to and adequate confidence-building measures undertaken,” he said and added, “The ECI wishes to provide a hassle-free experience to voters at each polling station which have been provided with assured minimum facilities especially for persons with disabilities. Postal ballot for senior citizens above the age of 80 is another facility provided.”