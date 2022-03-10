EC announces assembly election results today — Here’s how you can check

After over two tense months of campaigning, the votes from the recently-concluded Assembly polls in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa —are set to be counted on Thursday.

The counting of votes for the 690 seats spread across five states started at 8 am. The elections to the five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — had kicked off on February 10, with Punjab and Manipur going to the polls at a later date. While the seven-phase UP polls ended on March 7, the Manipur elections were held in two phases — on February 28 and March 5. Punjab went to the polls on February 20, whereas the election in Uttarakhand and Goa were conducted on February 14.

Here’s how you can check the result

You can check the poll results on the Election Commission of India website as well as on its app, where it will be sharing trends and results throughout the day. On the EC’s website, click on the ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022’ tab for the latest data.

You can also check the EC’s Voter Helpline App, which is available on both Google Playstore as well as the Apple App store. After registering, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to access the data for the Assembly Polls.

You can also follow The Indian Express’ live blogs for the latest election coverage.